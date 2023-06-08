Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

USM stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -196.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

