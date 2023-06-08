Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $317,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.79.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

