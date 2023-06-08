Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $328,000 Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.04. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $193.88.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.