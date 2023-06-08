Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 123,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 272,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,007,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Newmark Group Stock Up 6.9 %

NMRK opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

