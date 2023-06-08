Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a current ratio of 16.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

