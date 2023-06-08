Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $296,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Revolve Group stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

