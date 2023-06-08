Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 933,244 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ANF opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

