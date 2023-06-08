Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $135,552.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $472.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

