Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Arhaus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.22. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

