Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

RXT stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $376.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.