Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,264 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,264 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,475.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.66%.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

