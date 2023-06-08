Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arko by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Arko by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $962.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 0.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Arko Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.