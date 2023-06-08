Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.31 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

