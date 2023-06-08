Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stagwell by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Samaha purchased 750,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 757,425 shares of company stock worth $5,104,700 and sold 39,734,257 shares worth $255,491,273. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

