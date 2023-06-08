Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 9,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 349,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 346,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.87 and a beta of 2.71. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,111. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

