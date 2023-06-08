Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

