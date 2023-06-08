Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $9,104,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 4.19%.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OEC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

