Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,824,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

