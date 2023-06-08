Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.44 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

