Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,549 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

