Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,294,865 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,294,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.13 million, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 400.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

