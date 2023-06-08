Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE:WMC opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 726.41 and a quick ratio of 726.41.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -14.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

