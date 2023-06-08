Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,509 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $14,928,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,770,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 669.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 336,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

INSM opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

