Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,304 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,630,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 208,133 shares in the last quarter. Barrier Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Money Express by 112.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $642,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

IMXI stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $910.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.