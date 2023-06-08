Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,816 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Freshworks Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.76. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
