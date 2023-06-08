Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,201 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE PMT opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.