Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

