Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $212.82 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.