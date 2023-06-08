Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.19. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 37,070 shares changing hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

