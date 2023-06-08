Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.19. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 37,070 shares changing hands.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
