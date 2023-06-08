Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vontier were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,926,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 209,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,998 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,313 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $31.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

