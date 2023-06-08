Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 390,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90,759 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,275,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Up 3.6 %

WAFD opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $361,626. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.