Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.