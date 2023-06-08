Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBYGet Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $5.97. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,335 shares changing hands.

Wienerberger Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Wienerberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10. Wienerberger’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.