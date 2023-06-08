Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $5.97. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,335 shares changing hands.

Wienerberger Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Wienerberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10. Wienerberger’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

