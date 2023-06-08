William H. Lenehan Buys 7,600 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

