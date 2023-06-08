Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after buying an additional 255,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 398,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 175,756 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $65.16 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

