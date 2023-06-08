World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

WWE stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.