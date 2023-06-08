Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,224.45

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,224.45 ($40.09) and traded as high as GBX 3,281.84 ($40.80). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,250 ($40.40), with a volume of 169,356 shares changing hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,519.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,093.02%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

