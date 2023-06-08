Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 17,170 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $412,251.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of JFrog

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

