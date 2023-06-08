ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2023 – ZTO Express (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2023 – ZTO Express (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2023 – ZTO Express (Cayman) is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – ZTO Express (Cayman) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $39.00.

4/24/2023 – ZTO Express (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

NYSE ZTO opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,931,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,937,000 after buying an additional 1,016,157 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,880,000 after buying an additional 104,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $179,049,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

