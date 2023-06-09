1,572 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $282.05 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $318.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cavco Industries

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.