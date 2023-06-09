17,000 Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSE. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $15.20 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Trinseo Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.