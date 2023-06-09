2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 22,434 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $122.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

