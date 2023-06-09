21,018 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:STVN opened at €29.04 ($31.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a fifty-two week high of €29.67 ($31.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.28.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.