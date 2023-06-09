2,566 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,566 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,648,000. Condire Management LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,255,000 after purchasing an additional 148,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $111.46 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $173.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

