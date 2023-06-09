27,932 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMND opened at $19.45 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.