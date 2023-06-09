Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $18.42. Affirm shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 12,112,265 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Up 16.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.