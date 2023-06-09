Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.92. Agenus shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 967,554 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Agenus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $711.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Insider Transactions at Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,595,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,294.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Agenus by 18.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Stories

