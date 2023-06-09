Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $51.66 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of -0.93.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,202,750. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.