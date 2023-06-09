Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 15,518 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 120,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.