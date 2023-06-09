Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Allegro.eu Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allegro.eu stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

About Allegro.eu

(Get Rating)

Read More

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.