Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Allegro.eu Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Allegro.eu stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.
About Allegro.eu
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro.eu (ALEGF)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.